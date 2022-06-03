Anyone who has ever been on a Disney Cruise knows that it is a vacation unlike anything else. What's better than being able to escape on a beautiful ship and being surrounded by the magic that Disney brings. Disney Parks Blog shared new character-inspired merchandise that will be debuting on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish.

What's Happening:

We are getting closer to guests finally being able to board the Disney Wish.

Here's a sneak peek of some of the new merchandise lines that will be available.

Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and the Disney Wish’s stern character, Rapunzel have all inspired this new line up of merchandise for guests of all ages.

There are headbands, apparel, accessories, and even matching shirts that the entire family can wear together.

There will be even more items available on the ship, so this is just a sneak peek of the wonderful souvenirs that you will be able to bring home from your dream Disney Wish vacation.