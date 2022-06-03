Teachers Honored With a Magical Weekend at Walt Disney World

Disney recognizes the importance of teachers and how they play an important role in children's lives all over the world. Disney decided to thank them in a very special way. Disney Parks Blog shared more.
What's Happening:
- This past weekend, Disney Imagination Campus honored 50 creative and imaginative educators all over with the first ever Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration.
- It was a memorable moment for everyone as these amazing educators celebrated in a parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at the Magic Kingdom.
- Guests lined the streets, cheering as music played and characters walked alongside.
- There were teachers that came from 32 states from around the country.
- This parade was one of the many highlights of the Disney Imagination Campus 50 Teachers Celebration that took place at Walt Disney World.
- The rest of the week, they were able to enjoy riding the brand new attraction at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as well as enjoy the new fireworks spectacular, Harmonious.
- “It was a dream. Being in a parade at the Magic Kingdom was a dream come true. I’m a big Disney enthusiast and might have cried a little bit as we were coming down Main Street because being the grand marshal in the parade at Magic Kingdom has been a lifelong dream of mine” said Orlando area teacher Stacey Foskey.
- You can see the video below.
