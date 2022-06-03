Two More Attractions Will Be Added to Disney Genie+

Disney Genie debuted on October 19th, 2021 at Walt Disney World. With Disney Genie being free, guests can purchase Disney Genie+ and not have to wait in the long standby lines for many of your favorite attractions. According to the official Walt Disney World website, two new attractions will be added to Disney Genie+ at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

What's Happening:

There are two new attractions that will be added to Disney Genie+.

The first one is Meet Favorite Disney Pals at Adventurers Outpost, beginning on June 19th, 2022.

Second, Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond! will also be available on Disney Genie+ on June 13th, 2022.

Attractions Available on Disney Genie+ at Disney's Animal Kingdom:

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be on Disney Genie+ until August 7th, 2022.

Currently, the individual Lightning Lane attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom is Avatar Flight of Passage