Video/Photos: 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony

Earlier today, more than 5,500 Special Olympics athletes and coaches from around the country and the Caribbean arrived in style at the Exploria Stadium in Downtown Orlando, Florida, all of them in town where they will be competing in the largest USA Games in Special Olympics history.

The ceremony featured live performances by Disney’s own Voices of Liberty, dance troupe Funky Wunks from America’s Got Talent, Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, and Broadway sensation Michael James Scott from Disney’s musical presentation of Aladdin.

Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro also made an appearance, sharing what the games mean to Orlando and Walt Disney World.

The celebration of Special Olympics USA Games adds to Walt Disney World's history of supporting the Special Olympics. The majority of the competitions will be taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, and you are able to watch it all from home on ABC on June 5th, and streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN 3.

You will also be able to catch coverage of the Special Olympics USA with programs on Tuesday, June 7th, and Wednesday, June 8th on ESPN2 and the ESPN App, live streaming coverage on ESPN3 throughout the week, and a Best of the Special Olympics USA Games special on ABC, ESPN3 and the ESPN App on Sunday, June 12th.