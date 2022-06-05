New “Ms. Marvel” Featurette Shows New Footage from the Upcoming Disney+ Series

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ this week and Marvel shared a new featurette for the series that connects the titular character to the larger MCU.

The new featurette includes a lot of new footage from the series that has not yet been featured in other teasers.

Most notably, we get a look at a familiar Department of Damage Control agent who we have seen previously in Spider-Man: No Way Home .

We also see a lot of Kamala admiring artwork based on the Avengers as she wishes to become a part of that world.

Finally, we see a hilarious moment between Kamala and her guidance counselor, Mr. Wilson, who uses some familiar song lyrics to inspire her.

Check out the full featurette below:

About Ms. Marvel:

Ms. Marvel introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+