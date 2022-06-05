“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Loki” and More Take Home MTV Movie & TV Awards

Spider-Man: No Way Home took home the award for Best Movie.

Marvel ’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings was also nominated for the award.

Tom Holland doubled down on his Spider-Man victory by also taking the award for Best Performance in a Movie.

Scarlett Johansson won the Best Hero award for her role in Marvel’s Black Widow .

Other Marvel nominees for that award included: Oscar Isaac for Moon Knight

Simu Liu for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Tom Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Loki star Sophia Di Martino took the award for Breakthrough Performance.

She also shared the award for Best Team with her costars Owen Wilson and Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.

The Loki team beat out: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Outside of the realm of Marvel, Ryan Reynolds took home the award for Best Comedic Performance for his role in Free Guy .