“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Loki” and More Take Home MTV Movie & TV Awards

Several Disney projects took home awards from the MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight, including Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home took home the award for Best Movie.
- Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings was also nominated for the award.
- Tom Holland doubled down on his Spider-Man victory by also taking the award for Best Performance in a Movie.
- Scarlett Johansson won the Best Hero award for her role in Marvel’s Black Widow.
- Other Marvel nominees for that award included:
- Oscar Isaac for Moon Knight
- Simu Liu for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
- Tom Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Loki star Sophia Di Martino took the award for Breakthrough Performance.
- She also shared the award for Best Team with her costars Owen Wilson and Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston.
- The Loki team beat out:
- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Outside of the realm of Marvel, Ryan Reynolds took home the award for Best Comedic Performance for his role in Free Guy.
- Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show took home the award for Best New Unscripted Series.