Disney+ Now Offering a 25% Military Discount

U.S. service members, military families, honorably discharged veterans, and other authorized Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers are now eligible to receive an exclusive offer of 25% off their Disney+ annual subscription plans when they sign up at ShopMyExchange.com.

What’s Happening:

Available to new and returning subscribers, this exclusive offer, which launched on Memorial Day, will provide discounted year-over-year pricing for Disney+.

The discount will be accessible to anyone authorized to shop online with the Department of Defense’s largest retailer both domestically and abroad in over 80 countries and territories.

Prospective subscribers must have a ShopMyExchange.com account and be 18 or older. This military-exclusive offer is limited to one discount per ShopMyExchange.com account holder. After the initial 12 months, subscribers will retain the 25% discount off the then-current renewal price for each 12-month renewal of Disney+.

This effort is a part of Disney’s long-standing tradition of supporting the U.S. military, their families, and veterans. Through the Heroes Work Here

For more information, visit https://impact.disney.com/

What They’re Saying:

Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming said: “We are very proud to team up with The Exchange to deliver Disney’s storytelling to our brave service men and women worldwide. It is our privilege to thank our military members, veterans, and their families for their service with this exclusive offer.”