500 Children Facing Serious Illnesses Invited to Disneyland Paris

The magic of Disneyland Paris isn’t just rooted in its rides and attractions — it’s also in its commitment to community. On May 18th, 500 young patients and their families were invited for an unforgettable day at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

The young guests were able to enjoy the day at Disneyland Paris and see first-hand the 30th anniversary festivities.

They were accompanied by special guests including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, who is President of the Fondation des Hôpitaux and Didier Deschamps, current French national soccer team manager and sponsor of Pièces Jaunes.

For over 29 years, Disneyland Paris has partnered with Pièces Jaunes, which is part of the French “Fondation des Hôpitaux,” and whose mission is to improve the conditions of all hospitalized children and teenagers.

Every year, Disneyland Paris and Pièces Jaunes team up to collect and donate coins thrown into park fountains.

These children were able to travel to the park, but when this wasn’t an option, Disney VoluntEARS brought the magic to them. Disney VoluntEARS visited hospitals all over France and neighboring countries to bring meet and greets with Disney characters to children dealing with serious illness and their families.

Disneyland Paris VoluntEARS are proud to have visited over 40,000 hospitalized children since 1991, volunteering an average of 8,000 hours every year.

Disney VoluntEAR Emily shared that “it is always a pleasure to share these unique moments with families and to help them discover the park. Proud to have been able to participate in this day, children and parents were amazed by the shows and attractions.”