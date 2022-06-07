“Encanto” and “Frozen” Coming to Disney On Ice

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation’s Encanto, the 2022 Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award winner for Best Animated Feature, as they come to life like never before.

This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when it visits their hometown.

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Narrating the captivating story of Frozen is Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer.

Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna's adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter.

Kristoff and Sven take fans along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.