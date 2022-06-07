Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Menu Items That Will Make You Hungry

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is a favorite of many visiting Walt Disney World but it had not reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic closure. When Disney announced it would reopen on June 23rd, many could not contain their excitement. Disney Parks Blog has shared what delicious menu items will be available at this dinner with a show.

What's Happening:

The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is known to have some of the best comfort food around. There are also unlimited fountain drinks and, for those over 21, red and white sangria, draft beer, and wine are also included. Remember, if you have any dietary restrictions, let them know. Disney is wonderful when it comes to dietary restrictions or other allergies.

The Hoop Salad with the signature “hoop” vinaigrette topped with sharp white cheddar, cucumbers, and tomatoes

House-made Cornbread with honey butter

Creamy Coleslaw

Pecan-smoked BBQ Pork Ribs with BBQ sauce

Legendary Fried Chicken

Cornbread-crusted Macaroni and Cheese

Home-style Mashed Potatoes

Cowboy Beans

Ma’s Famous Strawberry Shortcake topped with whipped cream and strawberries.

The Giddy-Up cocktail features the hall barkeep’s blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade, and freshly brewed iced tea.

You can also choose from an assortment of locally crafted beers including Tampa Bay Brewing Elephant Foot IPA, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale, Orange Blossom Pilsner, Central 28 UnderDuck Lager, and 3 Daughters Brewing Blonde Ale.