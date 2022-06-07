New Trailer and Poster for 20th Century Studios’ Film “Prey”

The poster and trailer for 20th Century Studios' new film Prey are now available. This is the newest in the Predator franchise and Prey will stream on August 5th, 2022 on Hulu Original in the U.S., Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America.
What's Happening:
- We now have the poster and trailer for the new 20th Century Studios film, Prey.
About Prey:
- Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
