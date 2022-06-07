See Disney & Pixar’s “Lightyear” at El Capitan Theatre With Laser and Light Show Celebration

Have you been looking forward to seeing Disney and Pixar's new film, Lightyear? What better way to see it than with other fans at the El Capitan Theatre? There's even a hyper launch laser and light show before the movie at this event. Tickets are on sale now for this occasion on June 16th. There's also information about other events and showtimes. Here's all the information that was shared with us in the press release.
What's Happening:
- Tickets are on sale now to see Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear at the El Capitan Theatre starting June 17 with a Hyper Launch Laser and Light Show before each screening and a Buzz Lightyear statue for guests to view in the lobby.
- Guests can attend a Lightyear Opening Night Fan Event on June 16 at 7:00pm for $50. Each ticket includes a lanyard and credential, hat, notebook, 64oz popcorn, LED tumbler and bottled beverage.
- The El Capitan Salutes first honoree will be recognized during the Opening Night Fan Event. To nominate an active, retired or reserve service member, visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/el-capitan-salutes. Nomination does not guarantee selection due to high submission volume.
- The El Capitan Theatre will launch a new Sensory Inclusive Screening program in collaboration with KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities. The El Capitan Theatre has trained their cast members and are now certified as a Sensory Inclusive Venue. For more information, visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/sensory-inclusive-screenings.
- Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available on June 25 at 1:00pm and June 29 at 7:00pm. Open caption screenings are also available on June 22 at 7:00pm and June 26 at 1:00pm.
- Space Ranger Packs are available for $80 and include four reserved tickets, four 64oz popcorn tubs and one full day of parking at the Ovation complex. Additional tickets can be added by calling 1-800-Disney-6 (347-6396).
- Personal Companion Combos are available for $35 and include a Sox pencil case, 64oz popcorn and bottled beverage.
- Showtimes for Lightyear on June 16 are 3:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Showtimes from June 17 to July 3 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm.
- Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.
- The El Capitan Theatre is offering a $50 Movie and a Meal in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe on Hollywood Boulevard. The offer includes one reserved ticket at El Capitan Theatre and dinner and the Hard Rock Cafe. For more information, visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/movieandmealhrc or call 1-800-Disney-6 (347-6396).