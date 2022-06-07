Toy Story Mania To Be Added to Premier Access Attractions at Tokyo Disney Resort

Guests visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort have another option in the collection of attractions that they can experience using the resort’s Premier Access service.

What’s Happening:

Starting on June 10th, Tokyo Disney Resort

The Premier Access system is available at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort to all guests for a fee, and will allow guests to select designated times to enjoy certain experiences. Guests access the system through the Tokyo Disney Resort App after entering the Park, and by completing their purchase of Premier Access. Then, guests select a designated time for an attraction, and the experience will be available with a shorter wait time. Guests then enter the venue from the Priority Access Entrance at their selected attraction or experience.

Toy Story Mania will cost an additional 2,000 yen to experience through the Premier Access system.

Frequent visitors of the Domestic Disney Parks may recognize this system as similar to the Individual Lightning Lane attractions at the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World

With the addition of Toy Story Mania, there are now three attractions throughout the Tokyo Disneyland Resort that offer the service, joining Soaring: Fantastic Flight at Tokyo DisneySea and Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast

At Tokyo DisneySea, guests get to enter through Woody's wide open mouth in the American Waterfront section where they'll find that they’ve shrunk to the size of a toy! A great time playing the carnival games set up under Andy's bed is an interactive shooting attraction nearly identical to what guests can also experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney California Adventure