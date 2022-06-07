Untitled Sisters Comedy Starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Begins Production

Production has begun on an untitled sisters comedy from 20th Century Studios. This will debut in 2023 as a Hulu Original in the United States, Disney+ and Star+ in Latin America.

What's Happening:

Production has begun on an untitled sisters comedy, which stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. Although we do not have an opening date as of yet, here's what was shared in the official press release.

Production on an untitled original sister comedy from 20th Century Studios began last week in Los Angeles. The movie will film in Los Angeles and New Orleans, wrapping production July 22, 2022, and will premiere in 2023 as a Hulu Original in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The comedy follows a brilliant but tightly wound, game show-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina) and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), who must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide game show champion.