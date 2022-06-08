2023 Walt Disney World Vacation Packages Now Available

Are you dreaming of going on a Walt Disney World vacation? You can start planning now and book your trip for 2023.

What's Happening:

You are able to book your Walt Disney World vacation for 2023.

This includes purchasing your tickets, making your Walt Disney World Resort reservation, and other packages.

Remember, you are still required to have a park pass reservation, so even if you buy a ticket, you still need to reserve spots for everyone in your party.

There are so many benefits to staying at a Walt Disney World Resort, so make sure, especially if you're traveling during busy seasons, to grab your reservation as early as you can.

You will still be able to celebrate everything that is happening for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World through March of 2023.

You will also be able to use MagicBand+, which will be launching this summer.

Of course, if you don't feel like waiting in standby lines, you can purchase Genie+. Starting today, June 8th, Genie+ can no longer be purchased in advance. You will now need to purchase this on a day-by-day basis each day of your vacation.

By 2023, we will also have new attractions like TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…And Beyond! and Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue.

and Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue. Getting around the property will also be much easier with the return of Disney’s Minnie Vans.

2023 might be a perfect time to visit Walt Disney World for your next vacation.