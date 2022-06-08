2023 Walt Disney World Vacation Packages Now Available

Are you dreaming of going on a Walt Disney World vacation? You can start planning now and book your trip for 2023.
What's Happening:
- You are able to book your Walt Disney World vacation for 2023.
- This includes purchasing your tickets, making your Walt Disney World Resort reservation, and other packages.
- Remember, you are still required to have a park pass reservation, so even if you buy a ticket, you still need to reserve spots for everyone in your party.
- There are so many benefits to staying at a Walt Disney World Resort, so make sure, especially if you're traveling during busy seasons, to grab your reservation as early as you can.
- You will still be able to celebrate everything that is happening for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World through March of 2023.
- You will also be able to use MagicBand+, which will be launching this summer.
- Of course, if you don't feel like waiting in standby lines, you can purchase Genie+. Starting today, June 8th, Genie+ can no longer be purchased in advance. You will now need to purchase this on a day-by-day basis each day of your vacation.
- By 2023, we will also have new attractions like TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom and other favorites will be open too, including Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…And Beyond! and Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue.
- Getting around the property will also be much easier with the return of Disney’s Minnie Vans.
- 2023 might be a perfect time to visit Walt Disney World for your next vacation.
