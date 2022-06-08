ABC News Presents Special Primetime Coverage of the January 6th Committee Hearings

ABC News will present special coverage of the January 6th Committee hearings on Thursday, June 9th.
What’s Happening:
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage at 8:00 p.m. EDT, alongside ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.
- Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have coverage Thursday and Friday, with a recap of the findings from the hearing Thursday on Nightline.
- ABC News Live will have full context and analysis in advance of the hearings from ABC News’ powerhouse correspondents and contributors. Following the hearing, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will lead coverage on the 24/7 streaming channel, with live reports from White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and multiplatform reporter Alex Presha.
- ABC News Digital will provide a preview of what to expect from each hearing, profiles of key witnesses, a live blog as the hearings occur, as well as key takeaways and analysis of the political impact. FiveThirtyEight will look at past congressional hearings and, next week, will explore the social network and ties of those who allegedly participated in the January 6th attacks.
- ABC News Radio will provide live coverage of the hearings, anchored by senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky, with correspondent Karen Travers in Washington, D.C., and other experts. Status reports will be offered to affiliates during the hearings, as well as analysis from experts. Friday’s episode of ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here,” hosted by Brad Mielke, will breakdown the highlights from the hearing.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live on the hearings all day on Thursday from Capitol Hill with multiplatform reporters Em Nguyen and Ike Ejiochi. Political director Rick Klein will also be offering analysis. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.