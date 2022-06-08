Beautiful Artwork by MADAME HUBERT Inspired by Disney Characters and Attractions

If you enjoy collecting art, you will want to see these beautiful pieces that pay tribute to characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip & Dale, Stitch and more. MADAME HUBERT is a duo of artists from the Southwest of France who have used Disney as their inspiration to create many beautiful pieces.

What's Happening:

MADAME HUBERT is a duo artist who is from the Southwest of France who has used Disneyland Paris as inspiration to create beautiful work with ink by hand.

Each piece requires hundreds of hours of drawing, concentration and so much passion for their art.

Pauline and Yann HUBERT tell us: "We like to play with shadows, trying to bring a certain realism to our work. We always base our work on an object and reproduce it in our own way".

Reproductions of their works (30 CM x 40 CM) are inspired by lovable characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Chip & Dale, and many of the most popular Disney attractions, including Big Thunder Mountain and Space Mountain

This artwork will be available on June 18th in The Disney Gallery store (Disney Village), at 40 euros per unit. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 18th, you can also meet them at an exclusive signing event at Disney Village in The Disney Gallery Store.