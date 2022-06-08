Disney Premier Access Ultimate Available Starting June 9 at Disneyland Paris

Starting June 9th, Disney Premier Access will officially launch at Disneyland Paris. This will help cut wait times for some of your favorite attractions.

What's Happening:

As it was previously announced following Disney Premier Access last year, Disneyland Paris will be launching Disney Premier Access Ultimate on June 9th.

This is a digital service that will provide guests with shorter wait times by skipping the standby line (one time per ride) at 12 of the most popular attractions across both parks.

The price starts at 90 euros. The price per person may change according to the date of visit.

In addition, guests can choose Disney Premier Access One, which remains available for individual attractions.

Disney Premier Access Ultimate is another option for guests who wish to further customize their Disneyland Paris vacation.

Attractions Included With Disney Premier Access Ultimate: