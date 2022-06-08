Disney Premier Access Ultimate Available Starting June 9 at Disneyland Paris

Starting June 9th, Disney Premier Access will officially launch at Disneyland Paris. This will help cut wait times for some of your favorite attractions.

What's Happening:

  • As it was previously announced following Disney Premier Access last year, Disneyland Paris will be launching Disney Premier Access Ultimate on June 9th.
  • This is a digital service that will provide guests with shorter wait times by skipping the standby line (one time per ride) at 12 of the most popular attractions across both parks.
  • The price starts at 90 euros. The price per person may change according to the date of visit.
  • In addition, guests can choose Disney Premier Access One, which remains available for individual attractions.
  • Disney Premier Access Ultimate is another option for guests who wish to further customize their Disneyland Paris vacation.
  • You can always visit the Disneyland Paris website for all the latest information.

Attractions Included With Disney Premier Access Ultimate:

  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril
  • Autopia
  • Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast
  • Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain
  • Star Tours: The Adventures Continue
  • Peter Pan’s Flight
  • Big Thunder Mountain
  • Phantom Manor
  • Crush’s Coaster
  • Ratatouille: The Adventure
  • The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
  • Cars ROAD TRIP