Disney Premier Access Ultimate Available Starting June 9 at Disneyland Paris

Starting June 9th, Disney Premier Access will officially launch at Disneyland Paris. This will help cut wait times for some of your favorite attractions.
What's Happening:
- As it was previously announced following Disney Premier Access last year, Disneyland Paris will be launching Disney Premier Access Ultimate on June 9th.
- This is a digital service that will provide guests with shorter wait times by skipping the standby line (one time per ride) at 12 of the most popular attractions across both parks.
- The price starts at 90 euros. The price per person may change according to the date of visit.
- In addition, guests can choose Disney Premier Access One, which remains available for individual attractions.
- Disney Premier Access Ultimate is another option for guests who wish to further customize their Disneyland Paris vacation.
- You can always visit the Disneyland Paris website for all the latest information.
Attractions Included With Disney Premier Access Ultimate:
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril
- Autopia
- Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast
- Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain
- Star Tours: The Adventures Continue
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Big Thunder Mountain
- Phantom Manor
- Crush’s Coaster
- Ratatouille: The Adventure
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Cars ROAD TRIP