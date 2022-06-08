“Lightyear” Postal Stamps Revealed at the Film’s Red-Carpet Premiere

Far from the confines of Andy's room, a sneak peek of new Forever stamps from the U.S. Postal Service was revealed at the red-carpet premiere of Disney and Pixar's Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

"Go Beyond" is a pane of 20 stamps arranged in four horizontal rows of five stamps featuring the image of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Ranger marooned on a planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth.

Greg Breeding was the art director using illustrations from Pixar Animation Studios.

Additional details about the "Go Beyond" commemorative stamp collection, including the release date, will be announced later this year.

About Lightyear: