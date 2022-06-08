Tickets for “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the El Capitan Theatre On Sale June 13th

Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will go on sale next Monday, June 13th.
What’s Happening:
- However, if you want to be one of the first to see Thor: Love and Thunder, then you’ll want to attend Marvel Studios’ “G.O.A.T. Marathon: Greatest of all Thor,” showing all four Thor films (hosted by Nerdist) at the El Capitan Theatre on July 7th.
- The G.O.A.T. Marathon will begin at 6:00am and show Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnorok and Thor: Love and Thunder along with food, giveaways and more.
- Guests are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters.
- Daily showtimes for Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7th are 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.
- Showtimes for July 8th-10th are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.
- Showtimes starting July 11th are 1:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.
- Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from Thor: Love and Thunder and a Mighty Love and Thunder Laser and Light Show before the movie.
- Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available July 13 at 7:30pm and July 23 at 1:00pm.
- Open Caption screenings are available July 16 at 1:00pm and July 26 at 7:30pm.
- On June 13th, you’ll be able to purchase tickets through Fandango or the El Capitan Theatre’s website.