Tickets for “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the El Capitan Theatre On Sale June 13th

Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will go on sale next Monday, June 13th.

What’s Happening:

However, if you want to be one of the first to see Thor: Love and Thunder , then you’ll want to attend Marvel

, then you’ll want to attend The G.O.A.T. Marathon will begin at 6:00am and show Thor , Thor: The Dark World , Thor: Ragnorok and Thor: Love and Thunder along with food, giveaways and more.

, , and along with food, giveaways and more. Guests are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters.

Daily showtimes for Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7th are 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

on July 7th are 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm. Showtimes for July 8th-10th are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

Showtimes starting July 11th are 1:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.