“Love Unlimited” Launches Today on Marvel Unlimited

An all-new Infinity Comic anthology series has launched on Marvel Unlimited. The new romance track, Love Unlimited kicks off today with Ms. Marvel & Red Dagger.

Love Unlimited releases new issues every Thursday and features fan-favorite characters including Ms. Marvel, Hulking & Wiccan, and more. The exciting full line-up and creative teams can be found below.

Love Unlimited Synopsis:

Romance and heartbreak! Tension and drama! Angst and elation! Love Unlimited has it all! This Infinity Comics series dives deep into the lives and loves of some of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters and relationships! From delightfully dreamy to spectacularly sultry, Love Unlimited has a story for everyone!

Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger – 6-part series launches on June 9th

Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger have shared a kiss…but not their secret identities! When they team up to investigate a series of relic thefts, the chemistry is off the scale. Will they find the courage to take off the masks and give love a chance? Creative Team: Nadia Shammas (writer), Natacha Bustos (artist), Alanna Smith (editor)

Viv Vision

Teen synthezoid Viv Vision has long been unlucky in love. But when she’s swept along on the world’s strangest first date by a girl who makes her feel like she’s malfunctioning, her fortunes may be about to change… Creative Team: Marieke Nijkamp (writer), Federico Sabbatini (artist), Alanna Smith (editor)

Millie the Spy

Millie Collins’ ultra-glamorous, jet-setting lifestyle is the perfect cover for S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most recent recruit! But when she butts heads with her new partner, sparks fly in an all-new adventure featuring one of Marvel’s most iconic romantic heroines. Creative Team: Stephanie Phillips (writer), Nick Roche (artist), Annalise Bissa (editor)

X Loves of Wolverine

Logan’s mutant healing factor has saved his life countless times, but it has never healed his heart! And as Wolverine plunges into perhaps the greatest romance of his long life, he will have to risk it all! Creative Team: Sean Kelley McKeever (Writer), Diogenes Neves (Artist), Mark Basso (editor)

Hulkling & Wiccan