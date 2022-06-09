Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Star Wars Retro Action Figures

In celebration of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Hasbro has released a new assortment of Star Wars Retro figures inspired by characters from the show. Pre-orders are now open for this exciting collection of 3 3/4-inch figures including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

A new wave of Hasbro Star Wars Retro action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and this selection is a true blast from the past…while exploring the future of Star Wars!!

Inspired by the original Kenner Star Wars action figures, these collectibles are packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging.

Among the characters that make up this classic assortment are: Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Grand Inquisitor NED-B Fifth Brother

Each hero measures 3 3/4-inch, features five points of articulation and is packaged on a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage.

The collection is for fans ages Ages 4 and up.

The assortment of figures sell for $11.99 each.

Bring home the Star Wars Retro Collection series of figures inspired by the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Pre-orders are open now on Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in October 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Retro Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure – $11.99

Includes blaster, lightsaber and cloak.

Darth Vader

Star Wars The Retro Collection Darth Vader (The Dark Times) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Includes lightsaber and cloth cape.

Grand Inquisitor

Star Wars Retro Collection Grand Inquisitor Action Figure – $11.99

Includes a lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

NED-B 3

Star Wars The Retro Collection NED-B 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Includes a tool as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Fifth Brother

Star Wars Retro Collection Fifth Brother Action Figure – $11.99

Includes a lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.