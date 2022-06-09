Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Star Wars Retro Action Figures

In celebration of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Hasbro has released a new assortment of Star Wars Retro figures inspired by characters from the show. Pre-orders are now open for this exciting collection of 3 3/4-inch figures including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new wave of Hasbro Star Wars Retro action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and this selection is a true blast from the past…while exploring the future of Star Wars!!
- Inspired by the original Kenner Star Wars action figures, these collectibles are packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging.
- Among the characters that make up this classic assortment are:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Darth Vader
- Grand Inquisitor
- NED-B
- Fifth Brother
- Each hero measures 3 3/4-inch, features five points of articulation and is packaged on a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage.
- The collection is for fans ages Ages 4 and up.
- The assortment of figures sell for $11.99 each.
- Bring home the Star Wars Retro Collection series of figures inspired by the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.
- Pre-orders are open now on Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in October 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Star Wars Retro Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure – $11.99
- Includes blaster, lightsaber and cloak.
Darth Vader
Star Wars The Retro Collection Darth Vader (The Dark Times) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
- Includes lightsaber and cloth cape.
Grand Inquisitor
Star Wars Retro Collection Grand Inquisitor Action Figure – $11.99
- Includes a lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
NED-B 3
Star Wars The Retro Collection NED-B 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99
- Includes a tool as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
Fifth Brother
Star Wars Retro Collection Fifth Brother Action Figure – $11.99
- Includes a lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.