Obi-Wan Wednesdays: Star Wars Retro Action Figures

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

In celebration of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Hasbro has released a new assortment of Star Wars Retro figures inspired by characters from the show. Pre-orders are now open for this exciting collection of 3 3/4-inch figures including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.  

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • A new wave of Hasbro Star Wars Retro action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and this selection is a true blast from the past…while exploring the future of Star Wars!!
  • Inspired by the original Kenner Star Wars action figures, these collectibles are packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging.
  • Among the characters that make up this classic assortment are:
    • Obi-Wan Kenobi
    • Darth Vader
    • Grand Inquisitor
    • NED-B
    • Fifth Brother
  • Each hero measures 3 3/4-inch, features five points of articulation and is packaged on a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage.
  • The collection is for fans ages Ages 4 and up.
  • The assortment of figures sell for $11.99 each.
  • Bring home the Star Wars Retro Collection series of figures inspired by the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.
  • Pre-orders are open now on Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in October 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

  • For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Retro Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi Action Figure – $11.99

  • Includes blaster, lightsaber and cloak.

Darth Vader

Star Wars The Retro Collection Darth Vader (The Dark Times) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

  • Includes lightsaber and cloth cape.

Grand Inquisitor

Star Wars Retro Collection Grand Inquisitor Action Figure – $11.99

  • Includes a lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

NED-B 3

Star Wars The Retro Collection NED-B 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

  • Includes a tool as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Fifth Brother

Star Wars Retro Collection Fifth Brother Action Figure – $11.99

  • Includes a lightsaber as seen in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now