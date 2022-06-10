“Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear” Documentary Now Streaming on Disney+

To prepare for next week’s release of Pixar’s Lightyear, Disney+ has released a brand-new documentary focusing on the history of the iconic Space Ranger.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios’ Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear explores the evolution of an icon, tracing Buzz Lightyear's route from toy to the hero featured in the new film.

explores the evolution of an icon, tracing Buzz Lightyear's route from toy to the hero featured in the new film. Featuring filmmakers, storytellers, artists and members of the Lightyear voice cast, Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear details how Buzz’s original action-figure design was realized, and how that look was translated years later into a human hero. Delving into the cultural impact of the galaxy’s most famous Space Ranger and his significance to Pixar filmmakers, this doc grapples with what actually is beyond infinity.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below:

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear is now streaming on Disney+.

About Lightyear:

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The rest of the cast includes: Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison Dale Soules as Darby Steel James Brolin as Zurg Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N. Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz Keira Hairston as Young Izzy

Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17th, 2022.