Disneyland Paris Cast Members Share What Pride Month Means to Them

Disney's cast members are what make Disney what it is today. It would not be possible without their hard work and dedication to the company to give guests everywhere magical vacations. Recently, a few cast members from Disneyland Paris shared what Pride Month means to them.
What's Happening:
- Here are many of the diverse perspectives represented by Disneyland Paris cast members who identify as LGBTQIA+ community members.
- They share their unique stories and experiences of Pride Month and what it means to them.
- Disney shares: "We are always striving to create a culture of inclusion, where everyone is welcome and ideas and contributions from our diverse workforce help us grow."
- You can see the video below and follow the Disneyland Paris YouTube channel for more content that is focused on the LGBTQIA+ community and topics, not only this month but all year long.