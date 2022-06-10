Patina Private Path Beer Bash Happening at Disney Springs June 21

Are you someone who enjoys trying different types of beers? If so, you will not want to miss this event happening at Disney Springs on June 21st at 6:30 p.m.

What's Happening:

If you enjoy trying different beers, you will not want to miss the Patina Private Path Beer Bash happening on Tuesday, June 21st at 6:30 pm.

This will be taking place at some of the most popular restaurants at Disney Springs, including Morimoto Asia, Enzo’s Hideaway, Maria and Enzo’s, and The Edison.

At each restaurant that you visit, you will receive two beer samples along with a perfectly paired bite, such as steamed chicken with five spice ginger scallion sauce at Morimoto Asia and a warm rice pudding with mango passion fruit compote at The Edison.

Drinks will be provided by local and national breweries, including Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewery, Funky Buddha Brewery, and Orange Blossom Brewing.

You must be 21 or older to attend this event.

Spots are limited and tickets are $65. The ticket price excludes tax and gratuity.

You can purchase them by clicking here