Patina Private Path Beer Bash Happening at Disney Springs June 21

- If you enjoy trying different beers, you will not want to miss the Patina Private Path Beer Bash happening on Tuesday, June 21st at 6:30 pm.
- This will be taking place at some of the most popular restaurants at Disney Springs, including Morimoto Asia, Enzo’s Hideaway, Maria and Enzo’s, and The Edison.
- At each restaurant that you visit, you will receive two beer samples along with a perfectly paired bite, such as steamed chicken with five spice ginger scallion sauce at Morimoto Asia and a warm rice pudding with mango passion fruit compote at The Edison.
- Drinks will be provided by local and national breweries, including Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewery, Funky Buddha Brewery, and Orange Blossom Brewing.
- You must be 21 or older to attend this event.
- Spots are limited and tickets are $65. The ticket price excludes tax and gratuity.
- You can purchase them by clicking here.
