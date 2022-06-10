Maintain the High Ground With “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” Grill Scraper from Entertainment Earth

No one likes cleaning a messy grill but it has to be done. Fortunately you can make the job easier with a Star Wars inspired grill scraper that features characters from Revenge of the Sith.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fire up the grill and turn on your favorite Star Wars soundtrack because Entertainment Earth is bringing the galaxy to your backyard!

This summer you can conquer the charcoal and face the flames all while maintaining the high ground. After preparing juicy burgers, perfectly roasted veggies and some fancy fruit, clean those grill plates with ease thanks to the Star Wars Grill scraper and bottle opener!

This awesome Star Wars design is themed to Revenge of the Sith and is available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

Inspired by "Battle of the Heroes," the theme for the climactic duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, this design depicts Obi-Wan defending the high ground from an enraged Anakin and includes the words "It's over Anakin! I have the high ground!"

Clean your grill and help Obi-Wan defend the Galactic Republic by scraping Anakin into the pits of Mustafar!

Once you’re finished, celebrate your victory by opening your favorite cold one with the handy built-in bottle opener.

Whether getting a belated Father’s Day gift for dad, celebrating your favorite grill master or treating yourself to a must-have tool, you can celebrate the story of Star Wars from

This limited edition Star Wars Grill Scraper is available for per-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

A link to the item can be found below.

Star Wars Battle of the Heroes Hardwood BBQ Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $39.99