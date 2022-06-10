If you’ve been wishing for some magical enhancements for your everyday adventures, have we got some good news for you! shopDisney has introduced an assortment of bags and accessories from Stoney Clover Lane that celebrates our favorite leading ladies: the Disney Princesses!

Stoney Clover Lane has turned to Disney Princesses for inspiration for their latest magical collaboration. Arriving today on shopDisney is a charming, playful, pastel series of accessories that are a dream come true!

From full size backpacks for all day use to belt bags, pouches and colorful patches, Disney fans can embrace their favorite happily ever after stories everywhere they go!

The assortment features styles themed beloved animated classics like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Princess and the Frog.

The collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $20-$348.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Backpacks, Bags and Pouches

Smart, practical and stylish! Who could ask for anything more?

Disney Princess Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $268.00

Front zip compartment

Accented with clear faceted rhinestones

Zip closure with double zip pull

Zip pulls feature embossed crown

Adjustable, padded backstraps

Top carry loop

Nylon / rhinestones

16 1/2'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 6'' D

Beauty and the Beast Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $268.00

Front zip pocket with crown zip pull

Double zip around closure

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry loop

Nylon

16 1/2'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 6'' D

Love the patches? Chip and Mrs. Potts designs are sold separately too!

Disney Princess Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $348.00

Zip closure with double zip pull

Zip pulls feature embossed crown

Accented with clear faceted rhinestones

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap

Top carry handles

Nylon / rhinestones

12'' H x 8 1/2'' D x 22'' L

Disney Princess Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $188.00

Zip closure with crown zip pull

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable belt band

Nylon / rhinestones

6'' H x 11'' W x 3'' D

Waistband adjusts from 20'' – 32''

The Little Mermaid Small Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – $148

Zip closure with crown zip pull

Goldtone hardware

Disney x Stoney Clover Lane label

Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid

Nylon

5'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 2'' D

Love the patches? Sebastian and Flounder designs are sold separately too!

Disney Princess Large Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – $168.00

Includes four pre-sewn embroidered patches

Zip closure with crown zip pull

Nylon

8'' H x 11'' W x 5'' D

Love the patches? Gus, Chip, Naveen and Flounder designs are sold separately too!

We love a good iridescent look and these wistful pouches speak to us on every level. Flounder and Gus have never looked so good!

Flounder Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – The Little Mermaid – $128

Die-cut Flounder design

Translucent iridescent vinyl

Vinyl

8 1/2'' H x 2'' D x 10 1/2'' L

Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Cinderella – $128

Die-cut Gus design

Translucent iridescent vinyl

Vinyl

11 1/2'' H x 2'' D x 8'' L

Patches

These 2'' tall polyester patches are a great way to add magic to your favorite jacket, bag, collage and more. They can be used temporarily or sewn on for a permanent placement.

Louis Patch by Stoney Clover Lane – The Princess and the Frog – $20