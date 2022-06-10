If you’ve been wishing for some magical enhancements for your everyday adventures, have we got some good news for you! shopDisney has introduced an assortment of bags and accessories from Stoney Clover Lane that celebrates our favorite leading ladies: the Disney Princesses!
What’s Happening:
- Stoney Clover Lane has turned to Disney Princesses for inspiration for their latest magical collaboration. Arriving today on shopDisney is a charming, playful, pastel series of accessories that are a dream come true!
- From full size backpacks for all day use to belt bags, pouches and colorful patches, Disney fans can embrace their favorite happily ever after stories everywhere they go!
- The assortment features styles themed beloved animated classics like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and The Princess and the Frog.
- The collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $20-$348.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Backpacks, Bags and Pouches
Smart, practical and stylish! Who could ask for anything more?
Disney Princess Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $268.00
- Front zip compartment
- Accented with clear faceted rhinestones
- Zip closure with double zip pull
- Zip pulls feature embossed crown
- Adjustable, padded backstraps
- Top carry loop
- Nylon / rhinestones
- 16 1/2'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 6'' D
Beauty and the Beast Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane – $268.00
- Front zip pocket with crown zip pull
- Double zip around closure
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry loop
- Nylon
- 16 1/2'' H x 13 3/4'' W x 6'' D
Love the patches? Chip and Mrs. Potts designs are sold separately too!
Disney Princess Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $348.00
- Zip closure with double zip pull
- Zip pulls feature embossed crown
- Accented with clear faceted rhinestones
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap
- Top carry handles
- Nylon / rhinestones
- 12'' H x 8 1/2'' D x 22'' L
Disney Princess Belt Bag by Stoney Clover Lane – $188.00
- Zip closure with crown zip pull
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable belt band
- Nylon / rhinestones
- 6'' H x 11'' W x 3'' D
- Waistband adjusts from 20'' – 32''
The Little Mermaid Small Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – $148
- Zip closure with crown zip pull
- Goldtone hardware
- Disney x Stoney Clover Lane label
- Inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Nylon
- 5'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 2'' D
Love the patches? Sebastian and Flounder designs are sold separately too!
Disney Princess Large Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – $168.00
- Includes four pre-sewn embroidered patches
- Zip closure with crown zip pull
- Nylon
- 8'' H x 11'' W x 5'' D
Love the patches? Gus, Chip, Naveen and Flounder designs are sold separately too!
We love a good iridescent look and these wistful pouches speak to us on every level. Flounder and Gus have never looked so good!
Flounder Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – The Little Mermaid – $128
- Die-cut Flounder design
- Translucent iridescent vinyl
- Vinyl
- 8 1/2'' H x 2'' D x 10 1/2'' L
Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Cinderella – $128
- Die-cut Gus design
- Translucent iridescent vinyl
- Vinyl
- 11 1/2'' H x 2'' D x 8'' L
Patches
These 2'' tall polyester patches are a great way to add magic to your favorite jacket, bag, collage and more. They can be used temporarily or sewn on for a permanent placement.
Louis Patch by Stoney Clover Lane – The Princess and the Frog – $20