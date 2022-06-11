Hong Kong Disneyland’s Managing Director Shows Off New “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is showing off a bit of the newest nighttime spectacular to light up the night skies at the park, Momentous.

Moriarty captioned the short clip: “ One of my favorite things about #Momentous, the most magical show on earth, is how our lives are reflected back in each of the chapters. To me, the Moana scene resonates a lot as it reminds me of my own adventure when I first came out to Hong Kong, turning a new page and starting an adventure in a new city. What do you think your special connection will be?”

Momentous combines stunning projection technology with intricately designed lighting and laser effects, pyrotechnics, fireworks effects, flames, and choreographed fountains to tell a story and create a spectacle unlike anything ever seen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The musical score for Momentous features new arrangements of familiar Disney tunes, along with an original song created as the theme song for this show, “Love the Memory.” This soaring anthem encourages us to celebrate life’s many memorable moments together and to live each one to the fullest.

Momentous reminds us to take time to appreciate our families and loved ones and to celebrate life’s joyful moments as we look forward to an encouraging future ahead. Many families are sure to watch and enjoy time spent together standing in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams to experience Momentous.