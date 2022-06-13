Commemorate the 25th Anniversary of “Hercules” with New Pins, Collectible Key from shopDisney

Bless my soul, Hercules —well Disney’s animated classic— is celebrating its 25th anniversary and in true Disney fashion, there is merchandise to mark the occasion! Debuting recently on shopDisney are a series of pins and a Collectible Key all featuring the legendary god…and a few friends.

The beloved animated classic Hercules has reached an impressive milestone: it’s turning 25! As fans celebrate the exciting date on the calendar, shopDisney is bringing out new merchandise that will speak to every Disney collector.

Whether you’re looking for something small or hoping to make a bit more of a statement with a flashy Key, there’s something here for you.

Hercules tells the story of a divine being who’s been stripped of his immortality and sent to earth as an infant. He must prove he’s a true hero to return home and become immortal once again. Along the way he encounters the beautiful Megara who's working with the disgraced god of the Underworld, Hades, to prevent Herc from completing his mission.

Among the pin selections available are: Mystery Pin 2-Pack Hercules and Meg (with Phil and Pegasus) Hercules FiGPiN Hades FiGPiN



As with all of Disney’s Collectible Keys, this includes the Disney “D” on one end and a Cinderella Castle tines on the other. The Key features regal swirl designs on the back end (Disney “D”), character silhouettes in the middle, and Hercules’ lightning bolt logo coin on the tines.

Items sell for $14.99-$24.99 and are available now on shopDisney . Links to individual items can be found below.

Collectible Key

Hercules 25th Anniversary Collectible Key – Special Edition

Hercules Anniversary Pins

Hercules 25th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs in the Hercules 25th Anniversary series*

Each pin depicts a Greek style vase with characters from the film, including: Hercules Zeus Baby Hercules with Pain and Panic as Snakes Zeus and Hera Amphitryon and Alcmene with Baby Hercules Hades, Philocetes with Hercules and Pegasus Hercules with Hydra Hercules with Phil Hercules with Megara

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Pins approx. 1 1/2'' H

Imported

Hercules 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release

Features Hercules, Megara, Pegasus, and Philocetes

Embossed Hercules lightning bolt emblem

Comes on commemorative card

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Approx. 1 3/4'' H

FiGPiN

Hades FiGPiN – Hercules – Limited Release

Nickel finish

Encased in a clear polycarbonate display box with a plastic base

Includes character-specific background card

FiGPiN Number 731

Pin: metal (zinc alloy) / hard enamel

Approx. 3'' H

Display approx. 5'' H x 2 1/2'' W x 1 1/4'' D

Hercules FiGPiN – Limited Release