Save the Night with Epic Marvel Bedding Sets and Sheets Featuring Iron Man, The Eternals and More

Bedtime is better when there are superheroes around and while you can’t actually summon Iron Man, Black Widow or Spider-Man to your home, you can check out new bedding sets featuring the comic book (and movie) icons.

Getting the kids ready for bed can be challenging, but fortunately Marvel

Whether you’re moving to a new home, redecorating the kids’ rooms, or just need to change up the theming, shopDisney has added new bedding sets featuring various iterations of our favorite superheroes.

For toddlers moving up to a big kid bed, or kids already sleeping in a twin bed, there’s a set themed to the Disney Junior series Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Marvel movie and Comic book fans can welcome the Avengers, the Eternals

The new Marvel inspired bedding and sheets are available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $24.99-$39.99 for sheets and $54.99-$94.99 for bedding sets. Links to individual listings can be found below.

Marvel Bedding Sets

Eternals Bedding Set – Twin / Full

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, standard pillowcase(s), reversible comforter and sham(s)

Fitted and flat sheets feature geometric print incorporating the Eternals logo

Pillowcase and comforter feature: Ajak Thena Sprite Sersi Druig Makkari Kingo And more



Marvel Comics Bedding Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, standard pillowcase(s), and sham(s)

Marvel comics artwork including: Spider-Man Captain America Iron Man Hulk Wolverine Falcon Black Widow Ant Man Dormammu She-Hulk Luke Cage: Power Man Spider-Woman The Red Skull



Avengers Bedding Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, one standard pillowcase, and sham(s)

Comforter and sheets feature allover Avengers icon print

Symbols include Spider-Man Captain America Iron Man Hulk Thor Captain Marvel Vision Ant-Man Black Panther Black Widow

Black sham with white ''Marvel'' logo

Gray pillowcase with Captain America's shield graphic

Marvel Sheets

Avengers Sheet Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase(s)

Sheets feature allover Avengers icon print with: Spider-Man Captain America Iron Man Hulk Thor Captain Marvel Vision Ant-Man Black Panther Black Widow

Gray pillowcase with Captain America's shield graphic

Marvel Comics Sheet Set – Twin / Full / Queen

Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcase(s)

Marvel comics artwork featuring: Captain America Iron Man Hulk Thor Black Widow

Pillowcase features Iron Man on one side and Spider-Man on the other side

Spidey Bedding Set for Kids

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Bedding Set – Toddler / Twin

Includes reversible comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, sham, and pillowcase

Artwork features Ghost-Spider, Spidey, and Miles Morales

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Sheet Set – Toddler / Twin