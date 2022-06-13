Save the Night with Epic Marvel Bedding Sets and Sheets Featuring Iron Man, The Eternals and More

Bedtime is better when there are superheroes around and while you can’t actually summon Iron Man, Black Widow or Spider-Man to your home, you can check out new bedding sets featuring the comic book (and movie) icons.
What’s Happening:
- Getting the kids ready for bed can be challenging, but fortunately Marvel heroes can be of some help!
- Whether you’re moving to a new home, redecorating the kids’ rooms, or just need to change up the theming, shopDisney has added new bedding sets featuring various iterations of our favorite superheroes.
- For toddlers moving up to a big kid bed, or kids already sleeping in a twin bed, there’s a set themed to the Disney Junior series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Large graphics and bright colors bring out the best in Spidey, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. For the full experience get the bedding set, or keep it simple with just the sheets.
- Marvel movie and Comic book fans can welcome the Avengers, the Eternals or Iron Man to their quiet zone with epic bedding sets that includes a comforter, sheets sets and pillow shams. Select designs also come in sheet sets.
- The new Marvel inspired bedding and sheets are available now on shopDisney. Sizes include Toddler, Twin, Full and Queen sets though not all designs are available in all sizes.
- Prices range from $24.99-$39.99 for sheets and $54.99-$94.99 for bedding sets. Links to individual listings can be found below.
Marvel Bedding Sets
Eternals Bedding Set – Twin / Full
- Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, standard pillowcase(s), reversible comforter and sham(s)
- Fitted and flat sheets feature geometric print incorporating the Eternals logo
- Pillowcase and comforter feature:
- Ajak
- Thena
- Sprite
- Sersi
- Druig
- Makkari
- Kingo
- And more
Marvel Comics Bedding Set – Twin / Full / Queen
- Includes comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, standard pillowcase(s), and sham(s)
- Marvel comics artwork including:
- Spider-Man
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Hulk
- Wolverine
- Falcon
- Black Widow
- Ant Man
- Dormammu
- She-Hulk
- Luke Cage: Power Man
- Spider-Woman
- The Red Skull
Avengers Bedding Set – Twin / Full / Queen
- Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, one standard pillowcase, and sham(s)
- Comforter and sheets feature allover Avengers icon print
- Symbols include
- Spider-Man
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Hulk
- Thor
- Captain Marvel
- Vision
- Ant-Man
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Black sham with white ''Marvel'' logo
- Gray pillowcase with Captain America's shield graphic
Marvel Sheets
Avengers Sheet Set – Twin / Full / Queen
- Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase(s)
- Sheets feature allover Avengers icon print with:
- Spider-Man
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Hulk
- Thor
- Captain Marvel
- Vision
- Ant-Man
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Gray pillowcase with Captain America's shield graphic
Marvel Comics Sheet Set – Twin / Full / Queen
- Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcase(s)
- Marvel comics artwork featuring:
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Hulk
- Thor
- Black Widow
- Pillowcase features Iron Man on one side and Spider-Man on the other side
Spidey Bedding Set for Kids
Spidey and his Amazing Friends Bedding Set – Toddler / Twin
- Includes reversible comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, sham, and pillowcase
- Artwork features Ghost-Spider, Spidey, and Miles Morales
Spidey and his Amazing Friends Sheet Set – Toddler / Twin
- Includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase
- Artwork features Ghost-Spider, Spidey, and Miles Morales