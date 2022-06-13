Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza Returns This October With 5 Great Titles

“Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza” is back! On October 29, visit your local participating comic shop to celebrate Halloween with a thrilling trip to the Marvel Universe! The popular retailer event gives fans a chance to pick up copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvel’s hottest characters and storylines, including perfect entry points for newcomers!

“Amazing Spider-Man #88″ is one of the most thrilling entries in the recently acclaimed Beyond era! The action-packed issue marks the debut of Queen Goblin, the latest addition to Spidey’s iconic rogues gallery who will soon be heating things up in a major storyline in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s current run of Amazing Spider-Man.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1″ presents the first appearance of Lunella Lafayette, the preteen super genius who took the Marvel Universe by storm with this critically-acclaimed series. Moon Girl’s adventures are perfect for all ages and the breakout hero is set to star Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on the Disney Channel

“Strange Academy #3″ opens the doors of the Marvel Universe’s first school for sorcerers to new readers! In this hit series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, and all your favorite Marvel mages establish an academy for the mystic arts where young magic users from around the world are brought together to study. This hit issue spotlights one of the breakout students of the spellbinding cast of new characters– Doyle Dormammu!

After the success of Free Comic Book Day 2022’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” comic, this year’s Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza will also give young readers a chance to enjoy a new collection of Spidey adventures! Stay tuned for more details!

Be sure to check with your local comic shop to see if they’ll be participating in this year’s Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza!