“Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine” from SiriusXM Now Available

It’s time to return to the Wastelands! Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced their newest original scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, will premiere on Monday, June 13.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine is the fourth installment in the “Marvel's Wastelanders” audio epic, following the success of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye , and Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow .

, and . The all-new 10-episode series is written and directed by Peabody Award winner Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

The series stars: Robert Patrick as Wolverine Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde) Rachel Crowl (Red Skull) Isabella Ferreira (Sofia) Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers) Justin Min (Justin) Clarke Peters (Professor X) Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops) Carl Tart (Kevin)

Thirty years ago, Super Villains did the unthinkable, they won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Since that day, a traumatized Wolverine (Robert Patrick) has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first…

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.

Episodes will be widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.

