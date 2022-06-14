ABC News’ “Sound of Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration” Airs This Friday on ABC

In recognition of both Juneteenth and Black Music Month, ABC News’ groundbreaking Soul of a Nation series will air Sound of Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration, a one-hour primetime special on Friday, June 17th.

Sponsored by GEICO and hosted by country music star Jimmie Allen, Sound of Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration brings together a mix of live performances and conversations with some of music’s biggest stars to highlight the contributions of Black Americans through jazz, gospel, hip-hop and more.

ABC News anchor Janai Norman explores the importance of ownership in music through conversations with GRAMMY winners Ciara, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The special also features reporting from ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, who introduces viewers to the all-Black production teams behind major artists and groups, shedding light on the many important off-stage roles in the industry.

The special includes performances by GRAMMY-winning legends Patti LaBelle, Marvin Sapp and an unforgettable finale from Jon Batiste.

Sound of Freedom – A Juneteenth Celebration is co-executive produced by Catherine McKenzie and Quiana Burns.

ABC News' Soul of a Nation was created by Marie Nelson, senior vice president, Integrated Content Strategy, ABC News.

was created by Marie Nelson, senior vice president, Integrated Content Strategy, ABC News. This is the third year in a row that ABC News is producing a special to honor the history of Juneteenth.

