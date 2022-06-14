Disney Passes on Indian Premier League Cricket Streaming Rights Over High Price

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney bowed out of the bidding on cricket streaming rights for India’s Premier League after prices got high, with Viacom instead getting the rights at a cost of $2.6 billion.

What’s Happening:

While they weren’t able to secure streaming rights, Disney’s Star India service did secure the exclusive TV rights package for the 2023-2027 Indian Premier League cricket seasons for a reported $3 billion.

Disney Star also has the ProKabaddi League rights, India Super League football rights, as well as other international sports rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League.

Viacom18 is a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, and is looking to the Indian cricket coverage online to secure an increase in video subscriber sign-ups.

What They’re Saying: