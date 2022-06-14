Johnson & Wales University Joins Growing Network of Disney Aspire Educational Providers

Disney Aspire, The Walt Disney Company’s education investment and career development program that offers 100% tuition paid upfront, has welcomed Johnson & Wales University to its growing network of educational providers.

What’s Happening:

Johnson & Wales University is the only accredited U.S. institution offering 100% online culinary programming through a unique multimedia environment. It’s also the first in-network offering joining Disney Aspire with a sole focus on the culinary arts.

From pastry to fine dining and catering to counter service, there are more than 600 food and beverage locations across domestic Walt Disney Parks and Resorts alone.

This is a timely addition to the Disney Aspire network and one that may lead to tangible career outcomes for hourly employees of The Walt Disney Company, who anticipate ongoing opportunities to join the culinary team in a variety of roles over the next two years.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Evans, Ph.D., dean of the College of Food Innovation and Technology at Johnson & Wales University, said: “As we celebrate 50 years of culinary excellence at Johnson & Wales, we honor our foundation in tradition while looking ahead to constantly evolve to meet today’s changing world. Our world-class chefs create their curriculum with our fast-paced industry in mind, truly setting our students up for success in the real world.”

“As we celebrate 50 years of culinary excellence at Johnson & Wales, we honor our foundation in tradition while looking ahead to constantly evolve to meet today’s changing world. Our world-class chefs create their curriculum with our fast-paced industry in mind, truly setting our students up for success in the real world.” Chris Trout, vice president of learning and development at The Walt Disney Company, said: “Much like Disney, Johnson & Wales is committed to being cutting-edge, staying on top of trends, and ensuring what their students learn today are things they can put into practice tomorrow. Their dedication to being innovative global leaders in the culinary space is the exact sort of momentum we need to help inspire culinary career mobility at our company.”

About Disney Aspire: