Sneak Peek of the Cinderella Inspired Merchandise Collection Coming to the Disney Wish

We have seen little previews of what merchandise will be coming on board Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish, which will be taking its maiden voyage next month. If you are a fan of Cinderella, you will love this new Cinderella inspired merchandise collection that will be coming to this beautiful ship. Disney Parks Blog shared more information.

What's Happening:

There's a new preview of merchandise that Cinderella fans will absolutely love.

This is the first look at the concept art for the exclusive artist collection coming to the Disney Wish.

This beautiful collection was designed by Ashley Taylor.

It is inspired by the bronze statue of Cinderella in the ship’s Grand Hall and will appear on merchandise including apparel, handbags, coasters and more.

Ashley Taylor shared the inspiration behind her design: "Cinderella is one of my favorite Disney princesses! For this collection, I wanted to capture the dreaminess of the song ‘A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.’ She describes the art as "Cinderella catching a wishing star and making a wish in the Grand Hall."

"I hope these pieces inspire guests to keep wishing, believing, and dreaming," Taylor shared.