ABC Owned Television Stations Announce Celebratory Juneteenth Programming

ABC Owned television stations around the country have revealed their slate of programming celebrating the 157th Juneteenth Holiday.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 157th Juneteenth holiday, ABC Owned Television Stations are featuring content and programming spotlighting Black communities and traditions across its 24/7streaming channels and linear newscasts: ABC7/WABC-TV New York ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno

Localish: ABC’s award-winning Localish will air More in Common: Juneteenth Special across its digital sites and Localish network. The special features extraordinary stories from across America highlighting the historic day and the individuals who pushed to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. In addition, Localish will rebroadcast Our America: Black Freedom, an intimate 2021 special that looked at the history and modern-day celebrations of Juneteenth before it was recognized as a federal holiday, and Localish ’s All Red Everything: Juneteenth Food Traditions.

ABC’s award-winning Localish will air across its digital sites and Localish network. The special features extraordinary stories from across America highlighting the historic day and the individuals who pushed to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. In addition, Localish will rebroadcast an intimate 2021 special that looked at the history and modern-day celebrations of Juneteenth before it was recognized as a federal holiday, and ’s ABC7/WABC-TV New York, the most-watched television station in the nation, celebrates the Juneteenth weekend with coverage of community events and special programming. Including a collection of specials from Here and Now with Sandra Bookman, a public affairs program focused on the Black tri-state community, which viewers can stream online on Thursday, June 16. This year Juneteenth falls on Father’s Day, and WABC looks at the state of African American fatherhood and the challenges and triumphs they face today. The station visits a school to share how students learn about Juneteenth history; and explores the meaning behind Juneteenth red-tradition foods.

the most-watched television station in the nation, celebrates the Juneteenth weekend with coverage of community events and special programming. Including a collection of specials from a public affairs program focused on the Black tri-state community, which viewers can stream online on Thursday, June 16. This year Juneteenth falls on Father’s Day, and WABC looks at the state of African American fatherhood and the challenges and triumphs they face today. The station visits a school to share how students learn about Juneteenth history; and explores the meaning behind Juneteenth red-tradition foods. ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles is the media partner for the rescheduled 37th Kingdom Day Parade (Monday, June 20, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT), with Congresswoman and LA Mayoral candidate Karen Bass as the grand marshal. The parade is hosted by anchors Leslie Sykes and Rachel Brown, with reporters Sid Garcia and Anabel Munoz. KABC will cover Juneteenth celebrations in the cities of Irvine and Corona.

is the media partner for the rescheduled 37th Kingdom Day Parade (Monday, June 20, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT), with Congresswoman and LA Mayoral candidate Karen Bass as the grand marshal. The parade is hosted by anchors Leslie Sykes and Rachel Brown, with reporters Sid Garcia and Anabel Munoz. KABC will cover Juneteenth celebrations in the cities of Irvine and Corona. BC7/WLS-TV Chicago joins in the celebration with its half-hour special, Our Chicago: Freedom Day, (Sunday, June 19, 4:30 p.m. CDT). Hosted by Emmy Award-winning anchors/reporters Cheryl Burton and Terrell Brown, the special will also be available on abc7chicago.com and ABC7’s Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia is the proud sponsor and broadcast partner of the 2022 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival (Sunday, June 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. EDT).The parade and festival will be hosted by 6abc anchors Rick Williams and Sharrie Williams with local radio personality Gary Shepherd. Special guests attending the parade include grand marshal Sheryl Lee Ralph of ABC’s Abbott Elementary

is the proud sponsor and broadcast partner of the 2022 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival (Sunday, June 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. EDT).The parade and festival will be hosted by 6abc anchors Rick Williams and Sharrie Williams with local radio personality Gary Shepherd. Special guests attending the parade include grand marshal Sheryl Lee Ralph of ABC’s ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston covers the Juneteenth Parade and Emancipation Park 150th Juneteenth Weekend Festival (Saturday, June 18, 6:30 p.m. CDT) across linear and KTRK’s 24/7 streaming channel. KTRK will produce a half-hour special that looks at the history of the park and shares the story of Jack Yates, an enslaved person who raised $1,000 to buy the 10 acres of land that is now Emancipation Park. KTRK is also launching a collection of 30 Juneteenth news stories on KTRK’s connected TV app with more stories added throughout the month.