Chuggington Adventure Depot Opens at Silver Dollar City

Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has introduced the all-new Chuggington Adventure Depot, a fully immersive interactive playland adventure that brings the hit animated series Chuggington to life with favorite characters, locations and more.

Younger guests take to the rails at the Chuggington Adventure Depot as they step into their very own trainee Chugger, chosen from the modern and colorful fleet of train engines.

On the interactive adventure, a lively 'Conductor' helps guide the exploratory fun as kids travel through a free-play, wall-to-wall re-creation of the town of Chuggington, playfully promoting active participation like "follow the leader," "chug backwards," and "dance party."'

Preschoolers can meet and dance along with their Chugger friends like Wilson, Brewster and Koko and explore favorite Chuggington locations including The Roundhouse, The Ice Cream Factory & The Repair Shed all from the popular, global series produced by Herschend Entertainment Studios.

An adaptive mobility Chugger train that is ADA compliant is available to meet the needs of all guests, allowing every child to fully participate in the immersive experience.

Custom Chuggington merchandise, Chuggington toys from Alpha Group US and photo experiences will be available as well.

Keith Dawkins, president of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, said: “The Chuggington Adventure Depot at Silver Dollar City allows us the opportunity to leverage not only the power of the Chuggington franchise, but also the scale and influence of Silver Dollar City to reach kids and families in new and exciting ways. This strategic collaboration across our enterprise illustrates the kind of powerful opportunities that we can create for our audience, our businesses and our partners.”

Brad Thomas, President and General Manager of Silver Dollar City Attractions, said: "For over six decades, Silver Dollar City has entertained families, including even the youngest of children. In addition to all of our rides and attractions, which small kids can enjoy this summer, our National Kids Fest will be even more fun with the addition of the unique and first-of-its-kind Chuggington experience. To energize train-loving kids even more, families can leave the Chuggington Adventure Depot and head over to our authentic steam train to take a ride around The City."