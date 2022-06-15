Disney Adds Bollywood’s “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” on September 9

The first trailer has been released for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and in just a few hours has had millions of views, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

The first trailer for director and writer Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released.

has been released. This marks the beginning of a trilogy in what is said to be India's first Cinematic Universe, also known as the Astraverse.

Recently, Disney added that the movie will be released on September 9th in the US and Canada.

Within only hours of the trailer debuting, it received over 10 million views across multiple channels.

This film will play in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and is said to be the most expensive Bollywood production of all time.

Just to name a few, the cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

You can see the trailer below.

Brahmastra Synopsis: