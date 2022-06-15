ESPN Expands Relationship with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions with New Podcasts

ESPN is expanding their relationship with Peyton Manning with original shows to be produced by Omaha Productions, adding to ESPN’s expansive podcast library of over 35 titles.

ESPN will further expand the relationship with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, a relationship that launched the innovative Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli this past NFL season and across additional sports since then.

In this newest evolution, the two content organizations will premiere a new lineup of original shows, which will launch with six titles produced by Omaha Productions beginning June 20. The podcasts will feature can’t-miss, signature hosts from current and former all-stars to expert analysts, digital influencers, business moguls and more.

All episodes will live in the ESPN Podcast library which already features over 35+ original shows and is available on all podcast distribution platforms. Additional shows will be announced soon.

The VC Show (Vince Carter & Ros Gold-Onwude) – June 20 Each week on The VC Show, 8-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and co-host Ros Gold-Onwude talk all things basketball with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. They will give their unfiltered thoughts on the NBA and Vince will share stories from his illustrious 22-year career.

(Vince Carter & Ros Gold-Onwude) – June 20 Courtside Club (Rachel DeMita) – June 20 Grab your popcorn and sit “Courtside” with host and influencer Rachel DeMita as she chats with the biggest athletes, celebrities, influencers, and creative minds. Rachel and her guests dive into sports, pop culture, and the experiences that made them who they are today.

(Rachel DeMita) – June 20 Moxie Bets (Katie Mox) – June 20 Make bets with moxie with betting expert Katie Mox and her merry band of gambling insiders as they preview lines, spreads, parlays, and props with personality and the kind of advice they would give themselves.

(Katie Mox) – June 20 Always College Football (Greg McElroy) – July 5 ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy takes a deep dive into the sport with the biggest names on and off the field. With off-seasons being a thing of the past, McElroy goes year-round with analysis, opinions and insight on top teams and under-the-radar stories from coast to coast.

(Greg McElroy) – July 5 The Cam Heyward Show – July 11 Each week, The Cam Heyward Show gives fans a peek behind the curtain of NFL life. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle and five-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward gives his unfiltered thoughts on the league and headlines across all sports, welcoming in top guests including athletes, coaches and celebrities to talk sports, pop culture and more.

– July 11 Soup with Coop (Cooper Manning) – July 18 Cooper Manning invites players and coaches from across sports to share stories and laughs while enjoying a bowl of his guest’s favorite soup. When the soup is finished, the conversation ends.

(Cooper Manning) – July 18

