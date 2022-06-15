Update Your FiGPiN Collection with the Buy One Get One 40% Off Sale on Entertainment Earth

Whether you're a long time pin collector, or just starting out, Entertainment Earth can help you grow that collection and save money along the way! For a limited time, the company is offering a Buy One, Get One 40% Off sale on their assortment of FiGPiN styles including Disney Princesses, Star Wars favorites and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your pin collection could use an update, now is the time to go shopping as Entertainment Earth has a variety of FiGPiN designs on sale.

Now through June 21, 2022 shoppers can take advantage of the Buy One, Get One 40% Off! sale on select FiGPiN pins including heroes and villains from favorite franchises like: Disney Star Wars Naruto Avatar: The Last Airbender / The Legend of Korra Gundam And More

FiGPiNs sell for $15.00 and guests must purchase two eligible products to qualify for the discount. The lowest priced item(s) will be 40% off.

There are currently 67 pin styles available on Entertainment Earth. Links to ten of our favorites can be found below.

**Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth**

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

What’s Cool About FiGPiN?: