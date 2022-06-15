Fans of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ have been loving the new droid Lola. Thanks to Hasbro, you can have one of these Droids in your own home later this year. Hasbro Pulse shared a video on their YouTube page that gives some behind-the-scenes details on this new Droid.

What's Happening:

If you want your very own Lola Droid at home, Hasbro has made it possible.

You can pre-order it now for $89.99 and it says (on the website) it will ship by December 1st, 2022.

Here's a video that was shared on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube page.

About The Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic (According to Hasbro Pulse):