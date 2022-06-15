Fans of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ have been loving the new droid Lola. Thanks to Hasbro, you can have one of these Droids in your own home later this year. Hasbro Pulse shared a video on their YouTube page that gives some behind-the-scenes details on this new Droid.
What's Happening:
- If you want your very own Lola Droid at home, Hasbro has made it possible.
- You can pre-order it now for $89.99 and it says (on the website) it will ship by December 1st, 2022.
- Here's a video that was shared on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube page.
About The Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic (According to Hasbro Pulse):
- The Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition from Hasbro's Star Wars collection lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. This Star Wars toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. Touch the sensor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base. She even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements. Kids ages 4 and up will love this adorable animatronic droid, which makes the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection.
- Includes: Figure and 2 stands.
- L0-LA59: Kids and fans can bring home the animatronic edition of this loveable droid companion, L0-LA59 (Lola), and reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars Galax.
- 45+ LIGHT, SOUND & MOVEMENT COMBOS: Touch the sensor on L0-LA59's head to unlock more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 unique mode.
- 3 MODES OF PLAY: Enter Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base and pretending she's zooming through the galaxy.
- SERIES-INSPIRED DROID MOVEMENTS: In Companion and Hover Mode, this Star Wars toy opens and closes her mouth, moves the panels on top of her head, and tilts her head from side to side.
- RESPONDS TO SOUNDS: This electronic toy for kids ages 4 and up responds to background noises with different combinations of lights, droid sounds, and movements.