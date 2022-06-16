ABC News Introduces 2022 Midterm Campaign Reporters and Producers

Earlier today, ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the network’s team of 2022 midterm campaign producers/reporters.

What’s Happening:

In a memo to the ABC News Team, Goodwin introduced the group of seven who will report from all across the country leading up to the midterm elections.

The team includes: Libby Cathey Miles Cohen Abby Cruz Hannah Demissie Lalee Ibssa Will McDuffie Paulina Tam

The group comes from the ABC news division and will provide research and reporting to all ABC News programs and platforms including: Broadcast Audio Digital and streaming (including Hulu)

Goodwin also shared short biographies of the team, highlighting their career experience. The memo from Goodwin can be found below.

Meet the 2022 Midterm Campaign Reporters/Producers:

Libby Cathey is a multimedia reporter for ABCNews.com based in the Washington bureau, covering the White House, Capitol Hill and breaking political news. She started her ABC News career as a desk assistant in Washington. Prior to ABC, Libby served as a talent and travel coordinator at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and as a local news story editor at Snapchat.

Miles Cohen is a New York-based producer working in Good Morning America’s booking department and on cross-platform special projects. Before joining ABC, Miles served as an investigator intern at the Federal Defenders of New York’s Brooklyn location and as a legal intern at the Metropolitan Public Defender in Portland, Oregon.

Abby Cruz is a D.C.-based producer/reporter for ABC News’ Race & Culture unit, producing and reporting for each ABC News platform. She’s fluent in Spanish and uses her bilingual skills to interview and translate in the field, during interviews and in edit. Abby worked at The Washington City Paper and The Philadelphia Daily News prior to ABC.

Hannah Demissie is a digital journalist in the political unit, compiling and maintaining reporting and research about the midterms and important political developments. Previously, Hannah was a desk assistant in Washington and a political unit intern at CBS News.

Lalee Ibssa is a digital journalist with our Pennsylvania Avenue team in D.C., where she reports and produces from Capitol Hill for multiplatforms. Prior to that role, Lalee served as a desk assistant in Washington; and before ABC, Lalee served as a content producer at NBC Bay Area.

Will McDuffie is digital news associate with the New York desk, where he covers breaking news. Will began at ABC as a member of the politics desk and reported on Florida in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Previously, Will was a corps member at Teach for America and taught third grade at elementary schools in Minneapolis and Brooklyn.

Paulina Tam is a segment producer at Nightline in New York who embedded with the Newark Police Department for a Soul of a Nation primetime segment on the future of policing. Previously, Paulina was a production associate at World News Tonight with David Muir.

Memo from Kim Goodwin: