D23 Gold Members Exclusive Limited Edition “Lilo & Stitch” 20th Anniversary Pin is Coming Soon to shopDisney

D23 The Official Disney Fan Club is celebrating 20 years of Lilo & Stitch with an exclusive new pin featuring Stitch. This brightly colored collectible is coming to shopDisney on June 20th and will make a great addition to any Disney display.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- D23 is reporting that a new limited edition Stitch-inspired pin is coming to shopDisney and will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members.
- The design celebrates the 20th anniversary of Lilo and Stitch —the movie premiered on June 16, 2002—and features a happy Stitch attempting to hula!
- He’s wearing a pink and yellow flower lei and is standing in front of a colorful surfboard. Off to the side are some palm trees and a portable record player!
- The D23 Lilo & Stitch 20th Anniversary pin has an edition size of 1,500 pieces and sells for $12.99 (plus tax).
- Guests are limited to a maximum of 2 pins per D23 Gold member.
- D23 Gold Members can collect this little treasure from shopDisney starting June 20th.
- Check back soon for a link to the pin.
Good to Know:
- Guests must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership.
- Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders.
- Other restrictions may apply.
- All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.
Become a D23 Member:
- You love Disney as much as anyone else, so why not make it official? Become a D23 Member! Fans can join on shopDisney and choose from two membership plans:
- Individual Membership ($99.99)
- Duo Membership ($129.99)