D23 Gold Members Exclusive Limited Edition “Lilo & Stitch” 20th Anniversary Pin is Coming Soon to shopDisney

D23 The Official Disney Fan Club is celebrating 20 years of Lilo & Stitch with an exclusive new pin featuring Stitch. This brightly colored collectible is coming to shopDisney on June 20th and will make a great addition to any Disney display.

What’s Happening:

D23 is reporting that a new limited edition Stitch-inspired pin is coming to shopDisney and will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members.

The design celebrates the 20th anniversary of Lilo and Stitch —the movie premiered on June 16, 2002—and features a happy Stitch attempting to hula!

He’s wearing a pink and yellow flower lei and is standing in front of a colorful surfboard. Off to the side are some palm trees and a portable record player!

The D23 Lilo & Stitch 20th Anniversary pin has an edition size of 1,500 pieces and sells for $12.99 (plus tax).

Guests are limited to a maximum of 2 pins per D23 Gold member.

D23 Gold Members can collect this little treasure from shopDisney starting June 20th.

Check back soon for a link to the pin.

Good to Know:

Guests must log in to shopDisney.com

Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders.

Other restrictions may apply.

All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.

