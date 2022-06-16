ESPN Launches Fifty/50 in Celebration of 50 Years of Title IX

ESPN is launching Fifty/50, an interactive and shared 3D world built for inspiration, education, and reflection in a digital destination that amplifies the network’s content around the month of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

What’s Happening:

ESPN continues to explore thoughtful ways to show up in immersive digital platforms. The latest, launching today, is Fifty/50 World, an immersive digital destination that amplifies ESPN’s content around the powerful month championing the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.

Fifty/50 World runs through June 30, featuring content watch/listen parties, guest speakers, and virtual games throughout the two-week span. All programming inside Fifty/50 World begins at 1p ET.

Featured within Fifty/50 World includes: Julie Foudy’s Laughter Permitted Podcast, Fifty50 x Special Olympics discussion featuring Loretta Claiborne and Novie Craven, The Ultimate Fighter: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes, and much more.

The first interactive virtual event for ESPN features all programming inside Fifty/50 World’s virtual ESPN Wide World of Sports. Additionally, the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando will feature Fifty/50 World content on digital screens throughout the sports complex, also guiding guests to activate via their mobile devices. A photo look into the virtual world can be found here

To enter Fifty/50 World, head over to espnfifty50.com

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Lopes, VP of Business Development & Innovation, ESPN: “Fifty/50 World is the latest in a long line of innovative firsts for ESPN Edge, as we look to engage our fans in new, exciting, and immersive ways”

Kati Fernandez, Director of Original Content & Integration, ESPN: "Over the course of two weeks, fans are going to be able to deep dive into this interactive and shared 3D world together to uncover more stories of Title IX and the women moving the world forward."

Fifty/50 World Programming: