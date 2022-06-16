Marvel Comics Shares First Issue Cover Art for Limited Series “Midnight Suns”

Marvel Comics is revisiting the world of the Midnight Suns with an upcoming 5-issue limited series run. The story will bring together fan favorite characters including Blade, Wolverine, Magik and more.

What’s Happening:

This Fall Marvel Comics fans can join some of the fiercest mystical defenders in the Marvel canon for a wild adventure when the Midnight Suns return.

return. The enhanced beings will be called upon to battle a dangerous new enemy in a new limited series hailing from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria.

Midnight Suns will embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series with a new lineup that reflects today’s Marvel Universe. The team’s new iteration is made up of fan favorite characters: Blade Kushala Ghost Rider also known as Spirit Rider Magik Wolverine Nico Minoru Zoe Laveau

Synopsis:

“A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of Midnight Suns to rise and tear @#$% up! But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme’s past? And why is Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau number one on the Suns’ list?”

What They’re Saying:

Ethan Sacks: "As a fan of the original Midnight Sons , I am honored and stoked to continue that legacy, and I'm grateful to editor Tom Groneman for giving me the chance to dabble in this mystical corner of the Marvel Universe. We're going to conjure up some wild otherworldly action to go along with some themes that have real world resonance. Having fallen in love with the team book concept on Star Wars: Bounty Hunters , I'm primed and ready to put this lineup of heroes through hell…so to speak."

Midnight Suns #1 (of 5)

Written by Ethan Sacks

Art by Luigi Zagaria

Cover by David Nakayama

On Sale September 14th

