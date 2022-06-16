Marvel Teases Oversized Issue for “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42” Coming in September

Miles Morales is about to reach a milestone…in the Marvel Comics universe that is. The webslinger’s 42nd chapter is slated to land this September, and considering the meaning of that number, Marvel is celebrating by bringing fans an oversized issue.

Marvel Comic fans know that the number 42 is of quite significance in the world of Miles Morales. It’s the number of the spider that bit him as well as the winning lottery number for Brooklyn Visions Academy.

As Miles’ comic adventures bring him to issue #42, series writer Saladin Ahmed will celebrate the character—and comic milestone—with an oversized spectacular debuting in September.

Joining Ahmed for this venture are past and present Miles Morales talent including: Christopher Allen – Current series artist Paco Medina – What If…? Miles Morales artist Carmen Carnero – Former Miles Morales artist and current Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty artist

In addition to announcing the title, Marvel shared a first look at the cover art designed by Taurin Clarke.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 hits stands this September!

“Miles has been through it lately — time for a little R&R now, right? Not when there’s good that needs doing, and when something dark and insidious rears its ugly head on the streets of Brooklyn, Spider-Man is the only hope to end it. But Miles will need help, from his friends, his family and the most unexpected allies, if he dares to even stand a chance this time!”

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Christopher Allen, Carmen Carnero, Paco Medina & More

Cover by Taurin Clarke

On Sale September 28th

