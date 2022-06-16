The Disney College Program Has Officially Been Back at Walt Disney World for a Full Year

It is amazing that it has officially been a year (and a day) since the first group of Disney College Program participants were welcomed back to Walt Disney World. On June 15th, 2021, students from all over were excited to be a part of this program again. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

A month before, on May 3rd, 2021, Disney had shared an announcement that this program was returning. Thousands of applications came in for the Summer/Fall 2021 Disney College Program.

Those who had their program canceled in March of 2020 were the first to have an opportunity to submit an application to return.

When this was announced, one Instagram post even read: "I am literally in tears. I’m so happy to get another chance."

Some other comments from students were: "The moment I heard that Disney Programs was opening back up, I applied immediately. I told everyone about it," says Sam Medina, an attraction cast member who arrived on her program last June. "Walking in, being one of the first groups, I feel like everyone was so excited."

"I just can’t believe it’s gone by so fast," says Mikey Lujan, another participant who was among the first to arrive in June 2021. "It makes me feel like 10 years is going to fly by and I’ll still remember my first day here."

Disney is looking forward to celebrating many more milestones for the program, including welcoming back Cultural Representative Program participants who will be returning to Walt Disney World this summer.