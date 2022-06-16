Trailer and Artwork Released for Hulu’s Original Documentary “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink”

We just received the trailer and artwork for the Hulu original documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink. Here's what was shared in the official press release.
What's Happening:
- We just received the trailer for the new Hulu original documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink.
- No release date has been given as of yet but says coming very soon.
- You can see the full trailer below.
Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink Synopsis:
- Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more. From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album “Tickets to My Downfall,” to his most recent No. 1 studio album, “Mainstream Sellout,” this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.