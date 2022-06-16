Treat Dad This Father’s Day to a Rock N’ Roll Brunch at City Works Eatery & Pour House

If you were looking for somewhere to take your dad for Father's Day, City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs may be perfect. There will be a special Sunday brunch that you can treat your dad to.

What's Happening:

  • This Father's Day, treat your father to a meal at City Works Eatery & Pour House, which is hosting a Sunday brunch with rock and roll music and themed dishes.
  • Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dishes Available:

  • Jon Bun Jovi: Warm jumbo cinnamon roll with vanilla icing  

  • Johnny Hash: Hand-pulled, hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder with red and green bell peppers, onions, butternut squash, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde and sunny-side-up eggs  

  • The Boss: eight-ounce top sirloin steak with eggs any style and cheesy potato casserole

 

