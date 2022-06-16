If you were looking for somewhere to take your dad for Father's Day, City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs may be perfect. There will be a special Sunday brunch that you can treat your dad to.

What's Happening:

This Father's Day, treat your father to a meal at City Works Eatery & Pour House, which is hosting a Sunday brunch with rock and roll music and themed dishes.

Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dishes Available:

Jon Bun Jovi: Warm jumbo cinnamon roll with vanilla icing

Johnny Hash: Hand-pulled, hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder with red and green bell peppers, onions, butternut squash, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde and sunny-side-up eggs

The Boss: eight-ounce top sirloin steak with eggs any style and cheesy potato casserole